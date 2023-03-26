Holy Week is coming. Soon, Christians will remember the death of Jesus and we will pray. I want to invite you to join in the prayers! Christian prayer is a transformative thing because it is in and through Jesus Christ. For something to go through Jesus, it necessarily must also go through what he did: death and resurrection.
Put another way, if you want to pray, you must come to your end. Prayer is, after all, a work of the Holy Spirit. The same Spirit that resurrected Christ (Rom. 8:11) is “that very Spirit [who] intercedes with sighs too deep for words” (8:26).
Whereas you may cease, prayer continues to God the Father through Christ in the Spirit. In this way, prayer is a fruit of life that comes after life, graciously given to us by the God who gives us new life. Prayer is a foretaste of the resurrection given to those who face their end.
The Bible finds Jesus praying when humanity meets an end. He prayed before the Spirit descended at his baptism, when his home life ends and his ministry begins (Luke 3:23); before walking on water, when the ends of Christ’s human nature reveal his divine nature (Matt 14); before raising Lazarus, where the end of Lazarus meets the resurrection-life of Christ’s prayer (John 11). Humanity meets its end in various ways but continues through the divine gift of prayer.
The Christian life is said to be one of dying to our self. Blessed Dietrich Bonhoeffer, martyr and theologian, famously said, “When Christ calls a man, he bids him come and die.” The prayer of Gethsemane, “Not my will, but yours be done,” is a prayer of one who faces death (Luke 22:42). Christ faced death by the ending of his human will, handing everything over to his Father in heaven. The potency of his prayer comes from one simple truth: his humanity had come to its limit. Yet he still went on, empowered by the Holy Spirit.
Christians should be confident in facing their end because the Holy Spirit still writes our stories. We can look at Good Friday in all its dread because we know the joy of Easter Sunday. We pray because we are transformed by new life.
Christians have died with Christ in baptism, yet we still live as children of the Amen, the word of prayer, which is Christ himself (cf. Rom 6:8; 1 Cor 14:16; Rev. 3:14).
Do not be afraid to come to your limits. God transcends all limits. When you meet where you end, you will begin to see that God keeps going: This is what the Lord calls prayer. Yes, those little words you whisper at bedtime? They are nothing other than the resurrection bubbling forth from the Holy Spirit within you. If you want to pray, you have to come to your end — only then will you realize you do not have an end in Christ.
The Rev. Oliver Bergh is pastor of Fairbanks Lutheran Church. Insight sponsored by Tanana Valley Christian Conference.