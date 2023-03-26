Holy Week is coming. Soon, Christians will remember the death of Jesus and we will pray. I want to invite you to join in the prayers! Christian prayer is a transformative thing because it is in and through Jesus Christ. For something to go through Jesus, it necessarily must also go through what he did: death and resurrection.

Put another way, if you want to pray, you must come to your end. Prayer is, after all, a work of the Holy Spirit. The same Spirit that resurrected Christ (Rom. 8:11) is “that very Spirit [who] intercedes with sighs too deep for words” (8:26).

The Rev. Oliver Bergh is pastor of Fairbanks Lutheran Church. Insight sponsored by Tanana Valley Christian Conference.