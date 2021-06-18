Father’s Day is this Sunday. It is not too late to get the fathers in your life a Father’s Day gift. No, this article is not an advertisement to go shopping here or there.
First of all, I need to say that as a father of two daughters, the work is continuous. And like Mother’s Day, it really cannot be limited to just one day. In fact, it is moms who do tremendous and never-ending work on a whole variety of tasks and concerns daily.
There is the joke about the very many different things that a child will ask of their mom while only asking their dads for money, the car keys, or most importantly, mom.
Many people have complicated relationships with their fathers. Dad may or may not have been present, may have been loving and supportive or abusive and indifferent. Dads, and moms, are human. Scriptural examples of dads are as varied as dads today: good, bad, and/or absent.
Some people do not like it when God is referred to as, “God the Father,” especially when they experienced an abusive or otherwise complicated relationship with their father. The use of gender-neutral terms is sometimes preferred.
On a more serious note, last week two friends of mine died suddenly and completely unexpectedly. One died on Tuesday and the other on Friday. Each were dads.
When considering a Father’s Day gift, consider the gift of time. I wish I could have more time with my friends, and with my own father, who died 20 years ago. Each has transitioned from is to was, to be spoken of only in the past tense. Take time with the dads in your life while each is still in your life.
This last paragraph is specifically for dads. Dads, spend some quality time with your family. Time is not something that can be purchased or extended.
Time is instead a most precious commodity and limited in nature. Time with your family is more important than work, fishing, or hunting.
Time is the greatest gift you can give and share. Quality time is not stressful and stress inducing time punctuated by outburst and frustrations.
Quality time is peaceful and rewarding. Treat your significant other and children with love and respect.
Scripture calls upon husbands to treat their bride as Christ does the church.
You can be an amazing dad simply by loving and respecting your significant other and children.
“As a father shows compassion to his children, so the Lord shows compassion to those who fear him.” (Psalm 103:13 ESV)
Happy Father’s Day!
Rev. Stephen Reed is the Pastor at St. Paul Church on Farmers Loop next to Mushers Hall and the Chaplain for Police and Fire.
