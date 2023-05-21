“Christ is with you.”
“Christ is with you.”
If you go to church, you’ve probably heard this phrase hundreds of times.
Maybe you’ve heard it so much you’ve forgotten the profound gift of consolation those four words offer. How is it, though, that Christ is with us?
This week, Christians around the world will celebrate Christ’s ascension into heaven. It’s a simple story. “While [Jesus] was blessing [his disciples],” the Gospel of Luke tells us, “he withdrew from them and was carried up into heaven” (24:51).
At first glance, it seems to be a marvelous story about someone floating in the sky. Saint Paul believes that Christ’s ascension is more mystical. By ascending, Christ enters deeper into us and the cosmos: “[He] ascended far above the heavens, so that he might fill all things [not just in heaven]” (Eph 4:10).
Paul’s idea may seem paradoxical. Christ floated away from us, but by doing so, he is closer to us than we can ever imagine. Author C.S. Lewis might explain the ascension this way: Jesus is “further up and further in!”
Christ’s ascension challenges how we interact with him. Since Jesus is ascended now, he’s woven deep into the fabric of life; therefore, we should find him in the deepest parts of our lives and communities. We might need to look with the hidden eye of faith to see Jesus in each moment. French theologian Jean Pierre de Caussade refers to looking for Christ in each moment as the “Sacrament of the Present Moment,” meaning that in, with, and under each moment of your life is the grace of Jesus Christ, the ascended king.
After all, Jesus’s ascension is his coronation, too. Just as King Charles III recently ascended the throne in the UK, Christ ascended to the throne of heaven. He rules over all our moments, which can be troubling when you think about it. If Jesus is in charge, what is he doing when we’re suffering? Is his divine will to inflict sorrow on us?
Remember how St. Luke tells the story of Jesus’ ascension: “While he was blessing them,” he ascended. Jesus ascended into heaven with his hands over us in permanent benediction. When you find Jesus in the deep spaces, ruling over your many moments, you will find him pronouncing a blessing over you. Does this mean when your moments are full of sorrow, we should view them as a blessing? No. Sad things are sad, and sadness is not always a blessing.
However, even in your low points, Jesus invokes a blessing of hope, forbidding sorrow to be the last word.
“Christ is with you” is more than a mere bandage for the heart. It is a mystical proclamation of a hope that is tangibly in, with, and under our reality. The hope of Christ’s presence is something to which we must cling again and again and again.
Every sorrow invites us to look deeper and trust this promise: Jesus is here, blessing us. Amen.
The Rev. Oliver Bergh is pastor of Fairbanks Lutheran Church. Insight sponsored by Tanana Valley Christian Conference.
