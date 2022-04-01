April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and in honor of victims who have come forward and those who still struggle with their pain in private, Sacred Heart Cathedral is offering a healing mass with Bishop Chad Zielinski.
The healing mass is at 12:10 p.m. April 7 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 1316 Peger Road. The church invites the public to join to pray for an end to child abuse and for healing for people who have experienced that pain or are currently in danger.
For more information on the mass, call 907-374-9553.