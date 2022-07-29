How do you educate a teenage boy on becoming a godly man?

My wife and I have four boys. What did we try to teach them as they matured and became men? One is now married with a child of his own. One is newly engaged. One attends university. And one is learning to drive (just got his learner’s permit). Consider that last bit of information a public service announcement! As Christians, we teach the boys to follow Christ wholeheartedly, but what does that look like for boys becoming men?

Derek Dickinson is pastor of Journey Christian Church. Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.

