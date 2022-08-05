I recently received a request from the Franciscan Missions asking for financial help for their missionaries. There are probably thousands of missionaries serving as Franciscans, but the request highlighted a missionary outpost serving a small persecuted Christian community in Syria.
They relayed the story of one of the priests, Father Louay. Father Louay is one of only two priests in the area, as the others have fled after one of the missionaries was kidnapped and beheaded. One of Father Louay’s parishioners was unjustly accused of blasphemy by a local religious court. The accused parishioner was a 75 year old man in poor health who, after a summary judgment, was sentenced to 7 months in prison and a hundred public lashes.
After the sentence was pronounced, Father Louay bravely stood and addressed the court. He said, “This man would not survive this sentence. I willingly accept the punishment you have decided for him.”
The judges looked at one another in astonishment, and replied to Father Louay. “No one has ever offered to accept the sentence of another before. We will need time to consider your offer.” The stern judges’ hearts must have been softened by the courage of Father Louay. They later reduced the harsh sentence to a few days in jail. This story shows that even in areas where Christians are the most persecuted, Christ-like sacrificial love can win hearts and minds.
It is not written about much in the secular press, but Christians in various parts of the world are suffering terrible persecution. In this particular area of Syria, where ironically, St Paul established vibrant early Christian communities, the Christian community now consists of a small remnant. Churches have been burned and bombed; Christian cemeteries have been destroyed. Christians have been kidnapped and murdered. Many Christians have fled, but the ones left behind were too poor to flee. Now they are trapped, and are not allowed to work, or to own or sell property. So, they rely upon food relief from the missionaries, who, in turn, rely on benefactors, primarily from the United States.
Presumably, these persecuted Christians could apostatize. They could probably renounce Christ and be welcomed by their persecutors. But they bravely withstand the persecution and await in hope for Christ’s return. They know that Christ will come for them someday — as He will for us--either at the moment of death, or at the return of Christ to the world. So they stand fast with Jesus.
Will we, who are so used to comfort, luxury, and freedom, stand fast with Jesus if we are the ones who suddenly are persecuted for being Christians? Don’t think it can’t happen here. It certainly will happen when as the Bible prophesizes, the “man of sin” the “son of perdition,” the one who sits as “ God in the temple of God” takes over the entire world. (2 Thess.2:3-4.)
Yes, it will surely happen here, too. So be prepared. Remember, Christians are called to be in this world but not of this world. The Bible tells us that the “prince of this world” is Satan, who is also the “father of lies.” (John 16;11; John 8:44.) Don’t look to this world for wisdom or truth. Pray always for discernment and the speedy return of the Savior. Viva Christo Rey!
Robin Barrett, parishioner at Sacred Heart Cathedral
