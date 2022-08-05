I recently received a request from the Franciscan Missions asking for financial help for their missionaries. There are probably thousands of missionaries serving as Franciscans, but the request highlighted a missionary outpost serving a small persecuted Christian community in Syria.

They relayed the story of one of the priests, Father Louay. Father Louay is one of only two priests in the area, as the others have fled after one of the missionaries was kidnapped and beheaded. One of Father Louay’s parishioners was unjustly accused of blasphemy by a local religious court. The accused parishioner was a 75 year old man in poor health who, after a summary judgment, was sentenced to 7 months in prison and a hundred public lashes.

Robin Barrett, parishioner at Sacred Heart Cathedral

Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Christian Conference

Tags

Recommended for you