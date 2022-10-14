Years ago, I used to watch a show, “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” In my mind, the stand-out enemy of the Federation was a group called “The Borg.” They would capture people, take away their free will and make them part of the collective. The Borg were known for saying to their potential victims, “you will be assimilated.” I think of the Borg when I read the Apostle Paul’s words, “Do not conform to the pattern of this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will — his good, pleasing and perfect will.” Our current culture often subtly and sometimes aggressively tries to assimilate or conform the Christian’s thoughts to a popular cultural mindset.

I appreciate author Natasha Crain’s summary of the current dominant thinking. She says, “Feelings are the ultimate guide, happiness is the ultimate goal, and judging is the ultimate sin” (Faithfully, 159). It is easy to see where this kind of thought pattern has taken our society. Clearly our unrestrained feelings have led us into a culture of violence. If allowed, our feelings would often steer us wrong. Sometimes we might feel like punching someone; in contrast, it is always best to hit pause and practice self-control instead. In our society, happiness is often equated with immediate pleasure.

Derek Dickinson is pastor of Journey Christian Church. Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.