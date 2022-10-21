Are you a Pharisee or tax collector? Do you know any Pharisees or tax collectors? Stick with me a minute, and we’ll both learn.

Pharisees were a dedicated bunch. They were very strict in interpreting and obeying Old Testament rules and commandments. Their very identity was demonstrated by how they lived their life in accordance with their faith. They were very legalistic. Pharisees held themselves as examples of how best to live your faith and judged others for failing to do the same. Before you dismiss them, consider one you might know. His name was Saul, and he describes himself as a Pharisee of Pharisees. You know him better by his Christian name, Paul.

Stephen Reed is a pastor at St. Paul Church on Farmers Loop next to Mushers Hall and Chaplain for Police and Fire departments. Insight is sponsored by TVCC.