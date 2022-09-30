The Catholic Church announced that the Fairbanks Diocese will be administered by Archbishop Andrew Bellisario of the Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau until the church appoints a new bishop.
Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Vatican’s top ambassador to the United States, made the announcement Tuesday.
Bishop Chad Zielinski, who served as the Fairbanks bishop for eight years, was sworn in Tuesday in his new role overseeing the New Ulm, Minnesota, diocese. Zielinski requested the new assignment after undergoing a major spinal surgery.
Zielinski, in a previous announcement, noted his role as the bishop for the Fairbanks diocese required extensive travel to rural communities and had taken a toll on his body.
