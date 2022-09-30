Archbishop Andrew Bellisario

The Catholic Church announced that the Fairbanks Diocese will be administered by Archbishop Andrew Bellisario of the Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau until the church appoints a new bishop.

Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Vatican’s top ambassador to the United States, made the announcement Tuesday.

