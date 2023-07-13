The Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre's (FST) summer show Romeo & Juliet will run every Thursday through Sunday, ending July 30, at the University of Alaska's Jack Townshend Point (with parking close to the UFA Museum of the North). The director is Courtland Weaver and stage manager is Nolan Turner. Tickets are available at the FST web site. All Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. Photo by Bryan Kramer.
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre presents Romeo & Juliet through July 30
