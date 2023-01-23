Jonny Caspari on Unsplash

Flow states, switch-cost effect, and Ludditeism have been worrisome lately; it started with a thought-terminating cliché, which, according to Wikipedia, is “also known as a semantic stop-sign, a thought-stopper, bumper sticker logic or cliché thinking” defined as “a form of loaded language, often passing as folk wisdom, intended to end an argument and quell cognitive dissonance. Its function is to stop an argument from proceeding further, ending the debate with a cliché rather than a point.”

According to Wikipedia, “the term was popularized by Robert Jay Lifton in his 1961 book ‘Thought Reform and the Psychology of Totalism,’ who referred to the use of the cliché, along with ‘loading the language’, as ‘the language of non-thought.’” Examples include “It is what it is,” “Now is not the time” and “Let’s agree to disagree.”

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.