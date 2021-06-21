"What are little boys made of? What are little boys made of? Snips, snails And puppy-dogs’ tails, That’s what little boys are made of,” or so they say. Actually, in the first known versions (c.1800), instead of “snips,” they listed “snigs” (“a Cumbrian dialect word for ‘eels’”), or “snaps,” or “frogs.” Judging by the national obesity rate, being composed of “sugar and spice” isn’t so great either, but the old nursery rhyme came to mind after reading “Boys Are Not Defective,” a 2017 Atlantic.com article by Amanda Ripley. She focuses on boys in Jordan but takes a global perspective as well. “Wherever girls have access to school, they seem to eventually do better than boys. In 2015, teenaged girls outperformed boys on a sophisticated reading test in 69 countries – every place in which the test was administered. In America, girls are more likely to take advance placement tests, to graduate from high school, and to go to college.” Ripley added that “Disengaged boys grow up to be disillusioned men … These boys struggle to find a connection between school and life, and school is increasingly seen as a waste of time. Motivation is the dark matter of education.”
Another Atlantic.com article, “Boys Don’t Read Enough,” by Alia Wong, gets to the nub of the matter. “Girls regularly outstrip boys at reading” and in a major global study of 15-year-olds (that excluded most developing countries), “only about half of boys said they read for enjoyment, compared to roughly three-quarters of girls … Reading for pleasure, as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has concluded, is a habit that can prove integral to performing well in the classroom.” The established facts that a) regular reading for the sheer fun of it is a major accelerant to improved educational, social, and professional possibilities, and b) most American boys stop reading for pleasure around 4th grade, led me to create the Guys Read program at the Borough Libraries 16 years ago, we intended our program to make reading fun for boys while drawing them and their families into our public libraries to expose them to the wealth of new resources and services that were unheard of in the libraries of twenty years ago, but it was quickly apparent that, while the Guys Read parties at the library did draw in families, the electric effect of exposing the boys to books that are simply fun to read was profound. The program was expanded to include girls, and, upon my retirement from the library, became the Guys Read Gals Read nonprofit that continues to bring fresh, fun books to hook kids on pleasure reading (for more information see guysgalsread.org).
Wong’s article reminded me of “Season of Life ,” a book by Pulitzer winner Jeffrey Marx about what’s wrong with American boys and how to change that situation, which Olympic champion Carl Lewis said “should be required reading for every high school student in America and every parent as well.” Marx interviewed former Baltimore Colts team captain and ordained minister Joe Ehrmann and learned that, when Erhmann lectures about “Building Men for Others,” he begins by saying that “real men” reject the “false masculinity” foisted incessantly by media and advertisers. Rather than owning fast cars, building big muscles, attracting women, or making lots of money, real men develop relationships, work for transcendent causes beyond themselves, accept responsibility for things happening around them, and have the courage to lead courageously. They also “enact justice on behalf of others and develop their capacity for empathy.
“As young boys, we’re told to be men, or act like men,” Erhmann said. “You get that verbalized pretty quickly. But the problem is that in this society, in most homes, it’s never defined … Most of the fathers don’t have any grip on a definition, so how could the sons possibly know what’s expected from them.” Boys’ struggle with relationships is strongly influenced by “normative male alexithymia.” “Alexithymia” has Greek roots and means “the inability to put emotions into words.” It “is a result of boys being socialized to restrict expression of their vulnerable and caring/connected emotions and to be emotionally stoic.” Having a cause to work towards shouldn’t be about you, but about being “other-centered.” Erhmann said “it’s a reason or a purpose to live. You know, why do you get up every day? I don’t know whether it justifies your life, but it certainly gives meaning to your life.”
Erhmann’s “code of conduct” includes four “‘strategic masculinity traits’ that form what he calls, ‘the moral and ethical foundation’ of a man.” These traits of a man built for others are “He accepts responsibility. He leads courageously. He enacts justice on behalf of others. He expects God’s greater rewards.” On the last item Erhmann said, “I think there is a time when God is going to reward people that were relationally just and lived a life filled with cause.” “God’s greater rewards” is also called karma and enlightenment.
Josiah Henson was such a man built for others. He was Harriet Beecher Stowe’s model for the title character of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” and when her bestselling book was published, it was immediately denigrated by southern slavery proponents who claimed her book was “overblown propaganda.” So, Stowe published “A Key to Uncle Tom’s Cabin” that showed how Tom’s trials were drawn from Henson’s life experiences, which are described in “Josiah Henson: the Forgotten Story in the History of Slavery,” a Guardian.com article by Jared Brock. Henson was born in rural Maryland around 1789. “His first memory was of his father being whipped to the bone, having his ear cut off, and being sold south, all as punishment for striking a white man who had attempted to rape his wife. He never saw his father again. Several years later, Henson was separated from his mother and sold to a child trafficker, but soon fell dangerously ill. The slave trader offered the boy to Henson’s mother’s owner, an alcoholic blacksmith named Isaac Riley, at a price he couldn’t refuse: free of charge if the boy died, some horseshoeing work if he survived.”
Henson did survive and became the overseer of Riley’s farm, took the goods to market in Washington D.C, where “he rubbed shoulders with lawyers, businessmen, and Methodist ministers, one of whom taught him how to preach and helped him fundraise to buy his freedom. After receiving a $350 down payment on his emancipation – about three year’s wages for a white farm laborer – Riley swindled Henson by sending him to Kentucky to visit his [Riley’s] brother Amos, who attempted to sell him south,” a virtual death sentence. However, Riley’s nephew tasked with selling Henson contracted malaria, and instead of abandoning him, Henson cared for the youth and took him back to Maryland. Soon thereafter, in 1830, Henson and his wife and four children escaped to Canada, traveling the 600 miles by night.
“The overarching theme of Henson’s story is the stewardship of freedom. Rather than using his prodigious business and oratory skills to simply build a comfortable life for himself, he agitated for equality of opportunity, smuggled friends and family to safety, planted churches … fundraised for black social enterprises, including a sawmill and brickworks, and even built a desegregated school.” Also, as an adult Henson taught himself to read and became a voracious reader and was widely revered until his death at age 93 in Ontario in 1883.
Henson is Erhmann’s ideal man, accepting responsibility, leading courageously, enacting justice on behalf of others, and expecting to be rewarded in heaven. And as Mr. Rogers recalled, “When I was a boy and would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”
Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. Contact him at 479-4344.