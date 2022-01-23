Stephen and Ashley (Mason) Ramirez of North Pole, Alaska, announce the birth of their son, Ryker Ezra Ramirez, born at home on Jan. 16, 2022, weighing 7 pounds. Attending were midwife Melanie Hansen and birth assistant Addie Grimm of Golden Heart Community Midwifery and mother-in-law LeAnn Ramirez.
Most Popular
Articles
- North Pole police asking for help identifying Wendy's shooter
- Alaska State Troopers nab nine men in a prostitution sting
- Police searching for 22-year-old Fairbanks man in connection with Tuesday shooting death
- New details emerge in fatal North Pole robbery attempt
- Kinross addresses concerns over plan to truck ore from Tetlin to Fairbanks
- Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting
- Angela Rodell speaks out for the first time since her termination
- Testimony continues in trial of Steven H. Downs
- Lathrop, other schools on heightened alert as Covid cases increase
- Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting still at large
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.