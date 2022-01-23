Stephen and Ashley (Mason) Ramirez of North Pole, Alaska, announce the birth of their son, Ryker Ezra Ramirez, born at home on Jan. 16, 2022, weighing 7 pounds. Attending were midwife Melanie Hansen and birth assistant Addie Grimm of Golden Heart Community Midwifery and mother-in-law LeAnn Ramirez.

