Several disappearances entered my worry list recently, including eggs, languages, and general dignity.
I learned the reasons for the egg shortage in “Why Are There No Eggs? Avian Flu and Keeping Human Risk Low,” by Dr. Katelyn Jetelina on her excellent online newsletter, “Your Local Epidemiologist: Translating Public Health Science for Everyday Use.” Jetalina is employed by “a nonpartisan health policy think tank [as a] senior scientific consultant to a number of organizations, including the CDC,” according to her biography page In her free newsletter, Jetelina translates the ever-evolving jargon of public health science “so that people will be well equipped to make evidence-based decisions.” She’s a marvel at clarifying the muddy waters surrounding Covid and other pressing health matters, and cites and links her sources assiduously. Last week she explained there’s “a constellation of reasons” for egg prices rising 60%, but the main one is “a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus (HPAI) called A(H5N1), more commonly known as the bird flu or avian influenza.” In the U.S. alone it’s infected over 54 million wild and domestic birds across 47 states, including 44 million egg-laying hens. The current risk to humans is very low — only 864 people worldwide (mostly in India, Indonesia and Viet Nam) have contracted avian flu, and only in bird-to-human transmissions — but 53% of them died as a result. And, like Covid, it’s mutating. Jetelina cites a report from “Eurosurveillance: Europe’s Journal on Infectious Disease Surveillance” that described an outbreak last fall of mammal-to-mammal transmission of avian flu at Spanish mink farms.
Equally worrisome was reading that “Every day 40 languages die,” in the opening line to “Lost for Words: Fears of ‘Catastrophic’ Language Loss Due to Rising Seas,” a The Guardian article by Karen McVeigh. She continues “If nothing is done, conservative estimates suggest that half of all the 7,000 languages currently spoken will be extinct by the end of the century … Huge factors are globalization and migration, as communities move to regions where their language is not spoken or valued … Over the past 10 years, Asia and the Pacific were the regions most affected by displacement worldwide … Yet, it is precisely here where many Indigenous languages have thrived. One in five of the world’s languages are from the Pacific.”
The exacerbation of rising ocean levels means more than the loss of just words; we’re losing the stories, thoughts, and memories of thousands of groups of humans at the same time.
Undignified but legendary
Then there’s the decline in dignity so evident in politics and even in sports. Long ago, when my teammates and I scored touchdowns, we didn’t flex, scream, dance, or contort to proclaim our might; we handed the ball to the referee, and did as our coaches said, to “act like you’ve been to town before.” They expected us to present the “quality of state of being worthy of esteem or respect,” as the American Heritage Dictionary defines “dignity.” Yet, let’s consider Rube Waddell, the poster boy for dignity’s opposite. Aristotle claimed that “the ideal man bears the accidents of life with dignity and grace, making the best of circumstances,” but he never met Rube. Born George Edward Waddell, he earned the nickname Rube “because he was a big, fresh kid” who never changed. Baseball Hall of Fame historian Lee Allen summed up the events of Waddell’s third year in the major leagues, 1903, for instance. “He began that year sleeping in a firehouse in Camden, New Jersey, and ended it tending bar in a saloon in Wheeling, West Virginia. In between those events he won 22 games for the Philadelphia Athletics, played left end for the Business Men’s Rugby Football Club of Grand Rapids, Michigan, toured the nation in a melodrama called The Stain of Guilt [he couldn’t learned his lines and so extemporized to great acclaim], courted, married and became separated from May Wynne Skinner of Lynn, Massachusetts [and seriously beat his father-in-law with a chair], saved a woman from drowning, accidentally shot a friend through the hand, and was bitten by a lion.” Later on, he wrestled alligators in the off season, accidentally shot his manager, baseball legend Connie Mack, in the head, and had a clause in his contract forbidding him eating crackers in bed. When Waddell was pitching, opposing fans would bring puppies to games knowing it would distract him. And he “never used the locker rooms and would come to the stadium in street clothes, strip down naked and change into his uniform for everyone to see. He then would proceed to grab drinks and hotdogs from spectators and down them before getting to the pitcher’s mound. He was so confident that he would occasionally tell his outfielders to vacate their positions and then proceed to strike out his opponents one by one. He would then cartwheel or somersault back to the dugout.”
Famed baseball manager Casey Stengel knew all about lefthanders’ reputations for approaching life differently, saying “Left-handers have more enthusiasm for life. They sleep on the wrong side of the bed, and their head gets more stagnant on that side.” And Bill Lee, a left-handed star for Boston who also pitched memorably for the Alaska Goldpanners a few seasons ago, added that “You have only two hemispheres in your brain — a left and a right side. The left side controls the right side of your body and the right controls the left half. It’s a fact. Therefore, left-handers are the only people in their right minds.” In any event, Waddell possessed an “electric fastball and devastating curveball, and the great pitcher Walter Johnson said, “I suppose if there is any subject that I am qualified to discuss it is pitching, Rube Waddell had more sheer pitching ability than any man I ever saw.”
According to the National Baseball Hall of Fame website, Waddell “led the American League in strikeouts each year from 1902-07. On July 1, 1902, Waddell became the first pitcher in American League history to strike out the side on nine pitches. In 1903, Waddell struck out 302 batters — 115 more than the AL runner-up. The following year, he fanned 349 to lead the league by 110. No other pitcher would post back-to-back 300-strikeout seasons until Sandy Koufax in 1965-66.”
Waddell was one of baseball’s first celebrities, both for his antics and his incredible pitching. The National Baseball Hall of Fame Library has a great deal of information about this strange, sad man, who was a chronic alcoholic and died of tuberculosis on April’s Fool Day, 1914 at age 37.
Waddell was a model of decorum compared to many politicians today. That’s why I was drawn to, and strongly recommend, a recent Politico article about a woman who is inspiring a renaissance of political dignity.
“One Woman Is Holding Politicians Accountable for Nasty Speech. It’s Changing Politics,” by Amanda Ripley, describes the efforts of Tami Pyfer, a special education teacher and politician in Utah. Pyfer works with Unite, a nonprofit “focused on healing America’s divide,” that developed the Dignity Index using an eight-point scale to score political rhetoric based on how dignified or contemptuous it is.
“Level one escalates from violent words to violent actions. It is feeling the other side is less than human. Level two accuses the other side not just of doing bad or being bad, but promoting evil. Level three attacks the other side’s moral character, not just their capabilities or competence. Level four mocks and attacks the other side’s background, their beliefs, their commitment, their competence, their performance. Level five listens to the other side’s point of view and respectfully explains their own goals, views, and plans. Level six sees it as a welcome duty to work with the other side to find common ground and act on it. Level seven wants to fully engage the other side — discussing the deepest disagreements they have to see what breakthroughs they can find. Level eight: I can see myself as part of every group, I refuse to hate anyone, and I offer dignity to everyone,” Ripley explains in the article.
Level five is often challenging for me, but it’s like Ice Cube said, “Don’t worry about being a star, worry about doing good work, and all that will come to you.”
