At the library

FREESVG

Several disappearances entered my worry list recently, including eggs, languages, and general dignity.

I learned the reasons for the egg shortage in “Why Are There No Eggs? Avian Flu and Keeping Human Risk Low,” by Dr. Katelyn Jetelina on her excellent online newsletter, “Your Local Epidemiologist: Translating Public Health Science for Everyday Use.” Jetalina is employed by “a nonpartisan health policy think tank [as a] senior scientific consultant to a number of organizations, including the CDC,” according to her biography page In her free newsletter, Jetelina translates the ever-evolving jargon of public health science “so that people will be well equipped to make evidence-based decisions.” She’s a marvel at clarifying the muddy waters surrounding Covid and other pressing health matters, and cites and links her sources assiduously. Last week she explained there’s “a constellation of reasons” for egg prices rising 60%, but the main one is “a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus (HPAI) called A(H5N1), more commonly known as the bird flu or avian influenza.” In the U.S. alone it’s infected over 54 million wild and domestic birds across 47 states, including 44 million egg-laying hens. The current risk to humans is very low — only 864 people worldwide (mostly in India, Indonesia and Viet Nam) have contracted avian flu, and only in bird-to-human transmissions — but 53% of them died as a result. And, like Covid, it’s mutating. Jetelina cites a report from “Eurosurveillance: Europe’s Journal on Infectious Disease Surveillance” that described an outbreak last fall of mammal-to-mammal transmission of avian flu at Spanish mink farms.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.