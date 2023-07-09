I am writing to express my appreciation for the volunteers in our community, especially those who volunteer at the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. Their hard work and dedication have made a significant impact on the lives of many people. It is because of their selflessness that our community is a better place.

I would like to take this opportunity to appreciate our local food bank as a very organized and successful organization. They have been able to prioritize people and help those in need in our community. The volunteers at the food bank have been instrumental in making this happen.