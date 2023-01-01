Kiwanis Club of Fairbanks would like to thank the Fairbanks community for their support this year. By purchasing a Kiwanis Christmas tree all proceeds go back into the community to help with a variety of community projects such as playgrounds, community buildings, and local youth organizations. The Kiwanis Round-up this year went to The Door. Kiwanis would like to send a special thank you to Tote Maritime for their generous donation. We would also like to thank all the volunteers who helped with the tree sales! We could not have a tree sale every year without our volunteers! Thank you to the 168th Wing, NPHS Softball, Effie Kokrine Juniors and Seniors, Wolves 2028, Far North Jumpers, Boy Scout Troop 92, and of course our Kiwanis Members who worked long hours making it all come together. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
