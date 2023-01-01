We want to thank the volunteers who helped out and contributed their whole Saturday last week for the Fairbanks FIRST Tech Challenge Regionals. Thank you to Stephanie Rozell, Dave Patterson, Cas Rudy, the Hozas and judges, the Burgesses, the Dalrymples, Shaun and Laurie Yuenger, the LightBotics, and Cordova team. And a big thank you to UAF’s CEM Outreach Director Kate Avery for her invaluable guidance with venue preparation and assistance for the event. You went that extra mile for us to make this happen! Thank you!
To the volunteers for the Fairbanks FIRST Tech Challenge Regionals
- Josh and Mia Benally, Fairbanks
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Man found frozen to death in Fairbanks
- Fairbanks man killed in collision near Willow
- A 'Sparktacular' show to dazzle Fairbanks skies
- Troopers identified in Friday Fairbanks shooting
- Victim in Chena Hot Springs fatal house fire identified
- DoorDash driver gets his day in court
- Two Rivers resident contesting fire service area election
- Students have mixed feelings about changes to North Star College
- Alaska DNR seeks public comment on future Salcha subdivision
- Major Fairbanks drug supplier convicted
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.