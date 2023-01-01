We want to thank the volunteers who helped out and contributed their whole Saturday last week for the Fairbanks FIRST Tech Challenge Regionals. Thank you to Stephanie Rozell, Dave Patterson, Cas Rudy, the Hozas and judges, the Burgesses, the Dalrymples, Shaun and Laurie Yuenger, the LightBotics, and Cordova team. And a big thank you to UAF’s CEM Outreach Director Kate Avery for her invaluable guidance with venue preparation and assistance for the event. You went that extra mile for us to make this happen! Thank you!

— Josh and Mia Benally

and the Omninjaneers, Fairbanks