On Wednesday, Jan. 26, I attended the Fairbanks Housing and Homeless Coalition’s event, Project Homeless Connect, and the related health fair at Pioneer Park’s Centennial Center.
For applicable attendees, the events resulted in small to significant positive differences for the recipients and their children — differences made by and through appearance, influence, support, offerings, conversation, help, giving health tests, elevating everyone’s esteem and relieving homelessness by extending help in locating housing.
Thank you and a round of applause to the supporters and each host for their kindness and the quality/value promoted by each of you to everyone. Thank you, again.