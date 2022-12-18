S.S. Nenana

For years, the sign mounted next to the S.S. Nenana in Pioneer Park displayed the wrong name until the Friends of S.S. Nenana contacted the maker of the sign, Hardluck Studios Custom Signs & Design, to correct it.

The S.S. Nenana is literally the “Last Lady of the River,” who plied the Tanana and Yukon Rivers. At one period in Alaskan history, over 300 flat-bottomed sternwheelers were navigating on the Yukon River and its tributaries. Only one remains in Alaska, the Steamer Nenana.