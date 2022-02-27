North Star Ballet thanks all the dancers who worked so hard to share the 2021 presentation of “The Nutcracker” with our community:
Kale Armstrong, Keira Armstrong, Dawson Arthur, Isabel Aschliman, Jim Baird, Kathryn Baird, Meg Baird, Hadley Bennet, Daisy Bergeson, Zachary Brickson, Roslynn Butcher, Wallace Butcher, Finn Carr, Olivia Cook, Amber Cramer, Ella Cramer, Iris Danielson, Caite Eberhart, Claire Eberhart, Cole Eberhart, Collin Eberhart, Isla Evens, Kate Ferguson, Annabella Frasier, Lund Fuller, Mersadie Glick, Arabella Golden, Addlyn Gore-Hall, Jasmine Hanley, Ira Hardy, Payton Holmes, Molly Holmes-Hess, Camylle Hull, Ellie Hull, Molly Hull, Joel Johnson, Aleshia Jones, Cora Jones, Katie Jones, Leif King, David Kreiss-Tomkins, Rachel LaPlaunt, Sylus Layos-Wagaman, Michelle Lin, Tyler Madnick, Frances Mandeville, Chelsea Mao, Lucy Menaker, Clark McElroy, Kaitlyn McKenzie, Piper McKenzie, Lilly Miller, Shannon Moore, Julia Murph, McKibben Needham, Lucy Neuberger, Emma Nicholson, Erin Nicholson, Keira O’Connor, Sage Potter, Emily Ritchie, Avery Roberts, Ayla Robirds, Isabelle Rogers, Kieran Roush, Lucy Roush, Zoe Ryan, Cheryl Sanders, Megan Sweet, Kitrea Takata-Glushkoff, Iris Tape, Odetta Tape, Sophia Thayer, China Tokida, Autumn VanderLugt, Margaret VanderLugt, Kajsa Wagner, Maximus Wagner, Katya Wise, Lex Zacheis.
Thanks also to the enthusiastic audiences who came out to enjoy these talented performers. Please join us March 25-27 at Hering Auditorium for our Spring Gala featuring “Alice in Wonderland.”
— Courtland Weaver, artistic director
North Star Ballet thanks our dedicated, hard working professional staff for all they did to bring the 2021 presentation of “The Nutcracker” to the stage: Artistic Director Courtland Weaver, Executive Director Samantha Reynolds, Ballet Mistress Wendy Walker, Volunteer Coordinator Elizabeth Parr, Artistic Director Emeritus Norman Shelburne, Creative Movement Director Ruth Merriman, and Creative Movement Instructor Madeline Hunter.
Thanks also to our outstanding technical crew, led by Stage Manager Jamie Roush and Lighting Designer Kade Mendelowitz: Scott Trafford Calder, Amelia Cooper, Alex Gagne-Hawes, Freddy Gryder, Turner Nolan, Deirdre Sagers, Wade Roush.
We also thank the following generous businesses and community organizations for their support and assistance: Alaska Airlines, Alaska Community Foundation, Alaska State Council on the Arts, Richard and Diane Block Foundation, Cold Spot Feeds, Company Physicians Cary S. Keller and Todd Capistrant, Design Alaska, Dollar Rentacar, Eielson Officers Spouses Club, Enchanted Forest Toys, Fairbanks Arts Association, Fairbanks Children’s Museum, Fairbanks Concert Association, FBX Films, Foundation Health Partners, GHEMM Company, In My Element, Interior Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant and Retailers (iCHARR), Interior Lift Truck, Kinross Fort Knox, Lifewater Engineering, Lin’s Asian Bistro, Miguel’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine, Mt. McKinley Bank, Norbu Accounting, Paris Photographics, Rasmuson Foundation, Ruby Marine, Santa Claus House, Simply Core, Snedden Foundation, Sophie Station Suites, Spinach Creek Farm, Sportsmedicine Fairbanks, Stroecker Foundation, Toy Quest, Trail Breaker Kennels, True North Business Services, 2 St. Gallery, Usibelli Foundation, Zach’s Restaurant and Lounge.
We are deeply grateful for your contributions and expertise.
— Allison York
North Star Ballet thanks the following wonderful individuals who generously volunteered their time to support the 2021 presentation of The Nutcracker:
Jen Armstrong, Kale Armstrong, Keira Armstrong, Kent Armstrong, Dawson Arthur, Ashley Aschliman, Laura Aschliman, Jen Athey, Jim Baird, Katie Baird, Meg Baird, Rosalyn Baird, Marilyn Biagi, Catey Burtness-Adams, Alisa Butcher, Luke Butcher, Tekla Butcher-Monson, Tina Buxbaum, Ken Carr, Jen Cerovski, Isabella Chittumuri, Mike Conrad, Christine Cook, Sharon Cramer, Amy Cross, Kathy Cross, Susana Cruz, LaVonna Currey, Jen Danielson, Seth Danielson, Hannah Delamere, Liz Dobbins, Beckett Eames, Catherine Eberhart, Robin Ellis, Haley Evens, Tasheba Fair, Brittany Ferguson, Samantha Frazier, Erin Gleason, Jessica Glick, Travis Glick, Christian Golden, Luke Golden, Raine Golden, Kylie Gore-Hall, Lauren Hanley, Cindy Hardy, Wendy Harter, Kate Hedstrom, Elizabeth Hilker, Diana Holmes, Kay Holmes, Payton Holmes, Jen Hoppough, Jared Hughey, Lynn Hull, Megan Jones, Nora Lambert, Kate LaPlaunt, Vivienne Laszloffy, Sarah Long, Laura Lund, Rosie Madnick, Kimbo Maher, Sarah Masterman, Anduin McElroy, Ginger McKenzie, Brie McZeal, Carina Menaker, Diego Menaker, Amanda Miller, Bonnie Mund, Greta Myerchin-Tape, Savanna Nicholson, Hjelle Personius, Mien Peterson, Ben Potter, Sophia Potter, Will Ringo, Heidi Ritchie, Pete Robirds, Alisha Rogers, Wade Roush, Tai Rozvar, Eve Ryan, Erin Sanders, Lindsay Saunders, Willa Schneider, Melania Stoeber, Rick Sweet, Tressa Sweet, Stacy Taylor, Lyndon Thayer, Erin Tilly, Carl Triplehorn, Emilie Truffer, Dana Truffer-Moudra, Rebekah VanderLugt, Jenn Wagaman, Anna Wagner, Westlin Wagner, Bug Walker, Catherine Winford, Dunya Wise, Yan Xiong, Alison York, Amy Zacheis, Kristen Zayon, Yuanyuan Zhao, Krista Zody.
Many thanks to all!
— Elizabeth Parr