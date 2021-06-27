Thank you to the angel who helped me at Fred Meyers when I locked my keys in my car. After seeing my dilemma, she disappeared into the store (without being asked) and returned having bought some wooden marshmallow sticks. They slid into the barely open window; I was able to insert them and push the button to unlock. She then disappeared back into the store to return the sticks. Thank you to the Fairbanksan with the golden heart!
Most Popular
Articles
- Shocking video shows moment woman is run over on Steese Highway
- Recording of 24-year-old man’s death played in court on opening day of murder trial
- Teen couple arraigned on attempted murder charges
- Fairbanks man arrested on sexual abuse of a minor, incest charges
- Two Fairbanks children recover from rare syndrome associated with Covid-19
- Fairbanks school district drops hockey as a sponsored activity
- Trooper shoots, kills Anchorage man wielding replica assault rifle
- Fairbanks couple has extremely rare identical triplets
- Covid-19 Delta variant cases triple
- Murder and attempted murder trials set for July and October
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.