Thank you to the angel who helped me at Fred Meyers when I locked my keys in my car. After seeing my dilemma, she disappeared into the store (without being asked) and returned having bought some wooden marshmallow sticks. They slid into the barely open window; I was able to insert them and push the button to unlock. She then disappeared back into the store to return the sticks. Thank you to the Fairbanksan with the golden heart!