I would like to publicly thank “Lisa,” whose last name I do not know. She has a blonde ponytail and colorful glasses. She came to my rescue, and I humbly thank her from the depths of my heart.
I attempted to purchase groceries one morning at Fred Meyer East. I have shopped weekly at that store ever since it was built. I have the Fred Meyer rewards card and I had thought that besides points, the other advantage to having that card was that I had been vetted to write checks to them without any sort of hassle. Pre-Covid pandemic, I always wrote checks for my purchases and have never had one bounce for insufficient funds.
During Covid, I switched to credit card usage exclusively to maximize sanitary conditions. For some reason on that day, Fred Meyers’ system declined my check and said that I would have to use another form of payment. Normally, I could have pulled out my credit card and completed the transaction. However, my credit card had been compromised by a fraudulent company, so the bank was sending me a new one. But it wouldn’t arrive for my use until the next week. I had no cash on me.
One checkout lane was open and at least two other customers with full baskets were patiently waiting for me to conclude my business. The front-end manager was called over and it was explained to me that my only other option was to abandon the food I was trying to buy.
In steps Lisa, who quietly indicated to the cashier that she would take care of my purchase for me. I tried to decline, but she said she wanted to “pay it forward.” I was thankful, definitely humbled and embarrassed all at the same time. I am so at home living in this community and extremely comfortable with the caring individuals who live here.
Lisa, you most assuredly have the “Golden Heart.” Thank you.