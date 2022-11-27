I would like to publicly thank “Lisa,” whose last name I do not know. She has a blonde ponytail and colorful glasses. She came to my rescue, and I humbly thank her from the depths of my heart.

I attempted to purchase groceries one morning at Fred Meyer East. I have shopped weekly at that store ever since it was built. I have the Fred Meyer rewards card and I had thought that besides points, the other advantage to having that card was that I had been vetted to write checks to them without any sort of hassle. Pre-Covid pandemic, I always wrote checks for my purchases and have never had one bounce for insufficient funds.