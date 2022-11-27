The League of Women Voters offers thanks to the huge contribution that local groups have made to our mission of voter education during the 2022 election year.
Organizations that have helped to make our voter education activities possible include Alyeska Pipeline Service Company, KO Productions, KUAC-FM, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, and the University of Alaska Political Science Department. Ongoing collaborations with the Fairbanks Chapter of AAUW, the NAACP, Kids Voting, Get Out the Native Vote, and the Literacy Council of Alaska have extended our reach.