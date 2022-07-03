The Friends of the SS Nenana would like to give a big shoutout to the following businesses for their donations to Military Day at Pioneer Park: Lavelles, Plant Kingdom, UAF Museum, Ice Museum, Arctic Floral, East Ramp Pizza, Expressions in Glass, the Auto Museum, Toy Quest and the Riverboat Discovery. Thank you so much for your support of the Friends of SS Nenana and our fine military personnel.
Thanks for the support for Military Day
- Artha Deruyter, Fairbanks
