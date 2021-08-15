Once again demonstrating the collaborative spirit of which Fairbanks is famous, the 2021 Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival Chorus would like to publicly thank the University of Alaska Music Department, Lathrop High School, Journey Christian Church and University Park Bible Church for sharing their resources which allowed the Festival Chorus to take place this summer. Our choral experience was a fantastic learning opportunity and enjoyed by singers and audience alike. We couldn't have done it without you!
Janice Trumble, Fairbanks