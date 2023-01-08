The Bridge Program with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District would like to thank our business partners that support our students with job training skills. The first group are our job training sites. These businesses open their doors and support our students in gaining job training skills alongside a job coach. Our 2022 partners were Fairbanks Food Bank, FNSB Nutrition Services, Holiday Harold, Great Harvest, REI, Sentry Hardware and the UAF Student Recreation Center (SRC).
Our other community business partners range from Fairbanks to North Pole out to the University of Alaska Fairbanks and as far away as Clear. These businesses are too numerous to list, but play a vital role to our recycling program. These businesses allow our students to recycle their used and new ink and toner cartridges providing the students the ability to engage in social communication and job skills. Due to their support, it allows our students the ability to participate in community outings throughout the school year.
Thank you to all of you who support the Bridge Program and provide our students with valuable lifelong experiences. Our students are lucky to have you as their partners.
— Roberta Miles, FNSB schools BRIDGE Program