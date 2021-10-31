Thank you to Stand Down supporters

A scaled-down version for the 23rd year of Stand Down for veterans was held Oct. 16, after a cancellation last year and postponement this year, at which we were able to serve almost 200 veterans. Donations received from the following businesses and organizations enable us to assist veterans not only at the event itself but also fund follow-up medical, dental and optical care: Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs, American Legion Post 30, American Legion Post 57, American Legion Post 57 Auxiliary, Denali State Bank, Department of Labor, Elks Lodge #1551, Emblem Club #109, Kinross Gold, Mac Federal Credit Union, Mt. McKinley Bank, Pepsi-Cola Company, Rotary Club of Fairbanks, Tanana Chiefs Conference and VFW Post 10029. The many organizations that donated door prizes and provided information and services for the veterans are recognized in another letter.
Nancy Smoyer,
Fairbanks
Generosity of local organizations
On behalf of the Golden Heart Rotary Club, we’d like to thank the sponsors of our 2021 golf tournament for making it a great success this year. Due to Covid-19, we were unable to hold our event in 2020 and we are so thankful for the support in bringing this event back. Thanks to their generosity, we raised $3,000 for the Arctic Resource Center for Suicide Prevention.
Major sponsorship by:
• Alyeska Pipeline Service Company
• American Tire & Auto
• Doyon Utilities LLC
Hole in One Contests sponsored by:
• Fairbanks Collision & Glass
Sponsorship by:
• Alliance CPA’s LLC.
• Blanchard Funeral Homes
• Clapp, Peterson, Tiemessen, Thorsness, LLC.
• CSG, Inc.
• Dimond Fence Company
• Edward Jones — Jose Martinez
• Good Titrations
• JRB, Inc. – Mecca Bar
• Julia Scott – Wealth Management
• Kelly Paschall – RE/MAX
• Laborers’ Union Local 942
• Law Offices of William Satterberg Jr.
• Nanook Dental
• Play it Again Sports
• Shannon & Wilson, Inc.
• Spirit of Alaska Federal Credit Union
• Smok’in Deals FBX
• Spruce Tree Montessori School
• The Library Bar & Bites
• Valerie M. Therrien, Attorney-At-Law PC
• Yukon Division of Stewart Title
Thank you!
Valerie Therrien (chair) & Kristen Freiburger (co-chair)