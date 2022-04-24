I want to give a huge shoutout to Joy and Ralph, newspaper carriers extraordinaire, for their persistence, dedication and good ole’ Alaska spirit for making sure we get our paper whenever safely possible, which include times when I didn’t think they could venture out. Even when their vehicle is down, they are resourceful enough to find and borrow one in order to deliver our papers. Their persistence and dedication is so admired and appreciated. Oh, and pride, too. Joy will walk alongside the newspaper boxes with a brush and wipe off the snow.
Also a big thank you to who ever lent their vehicle to them recently so they could deliver our papers while their vehicle was in the shop. I could go on about how great they are but there is not enough room.
Thank you, Joy and Ralph.
Cheryl Weber,
Fairbanks