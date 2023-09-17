As a member of the Making Strides for Breast Cancer Walk in Fairbanks, it is time to thank the following groups for the years of support.
The Sweet Adelines have sung every year whether is was sunny, rainy or snowy. They have started our walk off with beautiful voices in spite of the conditions and changes in location. Several are survivors themselves, and we thank them for their voluntarism.
Another group that has attended everyone of our walks is Jazzercise Fairbanks. They have showed up to start the walk with fabulous music and dance.
Every year we provide survivor bags for those that have fought cancer, and we have had many of the wonderful local businesses that have donated between 35-40 gifts. I can mention several that have every year: Jazzercise’s Ruth and Kris, Pilates’ Ruth Merriman, State Farm’s Matthew Raymond, Knotty Shop’s Krissy Beistline, Summit Coffee, Dody Maki, Mary Kay, and many other individuals and businesses that support in other ways.
Thank you, Fairbanks, for being the Golden Heart City.