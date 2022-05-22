Fairbanks is truly the Golden Heart of Alaska.
On Thursday, April 28, the Fairbanks Rescue Mission held our second annual NOLO (No One Left Outside) fundraiser dinner and auction event at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge. The purpose was to raise funds for a transport van for our clients.
It was a smashing success! With the sponsored help of Kinross, Mt.McKinley Bank, Pike’s Waterfront Lodge and Arctic Travelers Gift Shop, as well as the many donated items from the Prospector and several other local businesses, we were able to raise over $53,000. We are overwhelmed and so blessed!
Additionally, we would also like to thank Hannah and the awesome bakers at Stone Soup for the wonderful donated goodies for our outcry dessert auction; our fabulous speaker, artist Randall Compton, truly the crown jewel of Fairbanks; and Karen Perdue for the fabulous signed lithograph by Salvador Dali.
Last but not least there is our amazing and supportive donor base.
Nothing would be possible without you. Those who were able to attend had a wonderful time bidding, eating the delicious prime rib and seafood, and donating to the cause. Those who weren’t able to attend also gave to the cause, and we are so grateful.
Thank you, Fairbanks. You truly have a golden heart.