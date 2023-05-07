Thank you for keeping local theater on stage

On Saturday, April 1, the Fairbanks Drama Association and Fairbanks Children’s Theatre (FDA/FCT), held our second Spring Fling fundraiser and tribute dinner at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge. The purpose was to raise funds for our summer youth Drama Project camp and for building maintenance upgrades. The special event allowed us to pay tribute to the late Gary Pitsenburger, who spent more than 30 years volunteering for FDA/FCT. Gary was also one of the driving forces to help purchase the former Air Liquid building and to lead the renovation for the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre.