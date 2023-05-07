Thank you for keeping local theater on stage
On Saturday, April 1, the Fairbanks Drama Association and Fairbanks Children’s Theatre (FDA/FCT), held our second Spring Fling fundraiser and tribute dinner at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge. The purpose was to raise funds for our summer youth Drama Project camp and for building maintenance upgrades. The special event allowed us to pay tribute to the late Gary Pitsenburger, who spent more than 30 years volunteering for FDA/FCT. Gary was also one of the driving forces to help purchase the former Air Liquid building and to lead the renovation for the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre.
Our guests also heard touching stories and melodic barbershop songs dedicated to the late Peggy Ferguson.
It was a fabulous celebratory evening of entertainment with keyboard music provided by Paul Krejci, and live theatrical performances by the amazingly talented cast of three 10-minute plays thanks to sponsorship help from Terri Lynn Coleman, Bert and Becky Bell, Alaska Airlines, Kinross and Pike’s.
Donated items and experiences were auctioned off from Northern Alaska Tour Company, Bella Luce Fine Art Professional Photography Studio, Tommy G’s Meat & Sausage, Running Reindeer Ranch, Hawks Greenhouse and Ann’s Greenhouse, and North Star Ballet. Plus, handcrafted art items and generous gifts were provided by our multi-talented board of directors. We also wish to acknowledge Lulu’s Bread and Bagel bakers for supplying us with their delicious cakes and pies. Thank you to the many businesses and community members who helped us raise $24,000 and wish to keep local theater, live and thriving.
Fairbanks Drama Association