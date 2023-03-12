Thank you for your generous gift of time to students at North Pole Middle School swimming classes giving them the opportunity to Try SCUBA diving.
The countless hours you put in to help us was an incredibly generous gift to our school and its students.
The positive feedback we’ve received from those who participated was awesome. Everyone had a fabulous time.
The students developed some amazing skills and gained valuable insights about SCUBA diving and the world under water.
Test the Waters volunteer, Scott Johnson, is an incredible asset to our community.
From start to finish you were an incredible volunteer, and because of your dedication and hard work, was a great success. Thank you so much for volunteering.
The students and I greatly appreciated your help. You made each student feel like they could master it and they had a lot of fun at the same time.