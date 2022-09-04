Door prizes were as always a high point for the veterans at the 24th annual Stand Down for veterans on August 20, provided by the generosity of the following businesses:
1st National Bank, Alaska Industrial Hardware, Alaska Axe Co., American Tire & Auto, Arctic Engineering, Arctic Fire & Safety, Arctic Woodworks, Big Daddy’s, Big Ray’s, Black Hawk Works, Chena Hot Springs, Chevrolet Buick GMC, Cookie Jar, Dick Randolph State Farm, DW Grill, Fire Mission Coffee Company, Food Factory, Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum, Frontier Outfitters, Frontier Supply, Gold Hill, Great Harvest Bread, Interior Alaska Fish Processor, Just Haircuts, Kendall Toyota, Little Richard’s Family Diner, Lowe’s, MATCO Tools, McCafferty’s Coffee House, North Pole Equipment Rental, Northern Power Sports, Pagoda, Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Prospector Outfitters, Pump House, Rod’s Saw Shop, Riverboat Discovery, Safeway East, Safeway West, Salty’s, Sampson’s Hardware, Seekins Ford, Sourdough Fuel, Sportman’s Warehouse, Taylor’s Gold-N-Stone, Tommy G’s Meat, Turtle Club, White Spruce Trailer Sales.
Stand Down for veterans was back to normal for its 24th year held on August 20. About 325 veterans were served by more than 125 volunteers. Donations received from the following business and organizations enabled us to assist veterans not only at the event itself but also with funding for follow-up medical, dental and optical care: Access Alaska, Alaska Native Veterans, American Legion 30, American Legion 57 Auxiliary, Elks Lodge 1551, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Kinross Fort Knox, MAC Federal Credit Union, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Mt. McKinley Bank, North Pole Gravel, VFW 3629 Auxiliary, VFW 10029.
Volunteers from many organizations provided hospitality and services. One veteran described “the kindness of all the volunteers” as the best part of the event. Those volunteers included the following: 168th ARW & Eielson AFB, Access Alaska, Acutribe Acupuncture, Aging & Disability Resource, Alaska Health Fair, Alaska Legal Services, Alaska State Defense Force, Alzheimer’s Resource, American Lung Association, American Red Cross, Bassett Hospital VA, Battle Dawgs, Cohen Clinic, DAR, DAV Veteran Service Officer, Department Of Labor, Eielson Human Resources, Emblem Club, Fairbanks Native Association, Gail Ballou Attorney, Hospice, HUD/VASH, Interior Aids Association, JROTC Lathrop High School, NAMI, North Pole Lions Foundation, Rescue Mission, Shockwaves Salon, Summit Chiropractic, VBA Voc Rehab, Vet Center, VFW Veteran Service Officer, VVA Veteran Service Officer and numerous other individuals.