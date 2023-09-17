Stand Down for Veterans celebrated its 25th year on Aug. 19. About 350 veterans were served by more than 150 volunteers.
Donations received from the following business and organizations enabled us to assist veterans not only at the event itself but also with funding for follow-up medical, dental and optical care: Alaska Community Foundation, Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs, American Legion Post 30, American Legion 57, American Legion Post 57 Auxiliary, Denali State Bank, Elks 1551, Fairbanks Community Food Bank, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Golden Heart Community Foundation, GRK Counseling, GVEA Good Cents, HQ Automotive, Kinross Fort Knox, MAC Federal Credit Union, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Mt. McKinley Bank, NorthPole Equipment, Pepsi-Cola Company, Quality Sales, VFW 3629, VFW 10029.
Volunteers from many organizations provided hospitality and services. One veteran described the volunteers of being “all of one heart.”
Those volunteers included the following: 168th ARW & Eielson AFB, 907 Barbers, Access Alaska, Acutribe Acupuncture, Aging & Disability Resource, Alaska Behavioral Health, Alaska Housing, Alaska Health Fair, Alaska State Defense Force, Allison Carter Law, Alzheimer’s Resource, American Legion 11, American Legion 30, American Legion 57, American Lung Association, American Red Cross, Assistive Technology of Alaska, Bassett Hospital VA, Cohen Clinic, DAR, Department Of Labor, Fairbanks Native Association, Fairbanks VMAC, Gail Ballou, Attorney, Hospice, Housing First, Interior Mobile Foot Clinic, JROTC Lathrop High School, Military Order of the Purple Heart, NAMI, North Pole Chiropractic, North Pole Chiropractic, North Pole Lions Foundation, Public Health, Rescue Mission, Reservist Transition Program, Shockwaves Salon, Team Red White & Blue, Turning Point Counseling, UAF Diabetes/Nutrition, VA ID Cards, VBA Voc Rehab, Vet Center, Vet Court, VFW 3629, VFW 10029, VFW Veteran Service Officer, Wounded Warriors and numerous other volunteers.