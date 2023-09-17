Fairbanks, AK (99701)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.