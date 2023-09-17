The Goldstream Valley Lions Club would like to send a huge thank you to Fairbanks Sand and Gravel (FS and G Aggregate) for their generous donation of sand for our new outdoor volleyball court at the Ken Kunkel Community Center.
Angie Fitch of CBC Trucking and Connor Gerlach-Ryan of Zip Equipment Services made countless trips to help fill a space that now offers a full sized Volleyball Court in the heart of the Goldstream Valley. Leo parent Paul Lhotka and various volunteers with the Lions and Leos club came together to make this project happen. We could not have created this court without their generous support!