The Rotary Club of Fairbanks Golden Heart wishes to thank the following sponsors for making the 13th Golden Heart Rotary tournament held on Aug. 5, 2023, at Chena Bend Golf Course the most successful golf tournament ever.
A special harrah to Doyon Utilities, Alyeska Pipeline Service Company and Jose Body and Paint for being major sponsors, MACFCU and the Boatel Bar for silver sponsors, Fairbanks Collision and Glass, Advance Printing, Martin Engineering, Inc, Mt McKinley Bank, Laborers PAC, and Goodsinse for sponsoring the longest drive, straightest drive, closest to the pin contests for male and female contestants.
We also acknowledge Dr. Joseph Vargas, Kelly Paschall Re/Max, Valerie Therrien, Bill Satterberg Jr., Dimond Fence, Fullford Electric, Edward Jones Jose Luis Martinez II, West Valley Visions Center Inc, Lifewater Engineering Company, Alliance CPA, LLC, Fairbanks Daily Newsminer, Shannon & Wilson, Inc, Alaska Dreams, Inc, Karen L. Brown, APEA, Tommy G’s Meat & Sausage, Inc, Nicholas LaJiness for Assembly, Florcraft Carpet One, Nature’s Relief, Senator Scott Kawasaki, Timber Creek Senior Living, Ace Hardware Fairbanks, Spruce Tree Montessori, American Tire & Auto, Clapp Peterson, Tiemessen, Thorsness & Johnson, LLC, Blanchard Funeral Homes, and Northrim Bank, for their generous donations as sign sponsors.
Our proceeds helped NAMI of Fairbanks for their program, called Ending the Silence. This program is designed to provide support, listening and education to those individuals suffering and contemplating suicide, especially teenagers. They assist individuals by listening, giving them hope and providing skills to deal with this issue. We raised $6000.00 to fund their program in Fairbanks and also raised money to support our Rotary youth exchange program.