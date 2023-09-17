The Rotary Club of Fairbanks Golden Heart wishes to thank the following sponsors for making the 13th Golden Heart Rotary tournament held on Aug. 5, 2023, at Chena Bend Golf Course the most successful golf tournament ever.

A special harrah to Doyon Utilities, Alyeska Pipeline Service Company and Jose Body and Paint for being major sponsors, MACFCU and the Boatel Bar for silver sponsors, Fairbanks Collision and Glass, Advance Printing, Martin Engineering, Inc, Mt McKinley Bank, Laborers PAC, and Goodsinse for sponsoring the longest drive, straightest drive, closest to the pin contests for male and female contestants.