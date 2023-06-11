A huge thank you to the generous businesses that sponsored the Rotary Chena River Run on Saturday, April 29. They allowed the Rotary Club of Fairbanks to raise approximately $30,000 toward completion of our No. 1 local service project, the Rotary Pathway Playground at Tanana Lakes Recreation Area.
Thank you to: Alaska Airlines; Alaska Rubber and Rigging; Beaver Sports; Bettisworth North; CBS 13 Fairbanks; Doyon Utilities; DW Grill; Everts Air; Fairbanks Daily News-Miner; Fairbanks Nissan; Fairbanks Water Company; Fidelity Title Agency of Alaska LLC; Frosty Feet Running Company; Gene's Chrysler; Ghemm Co; Golden Heart Utilities; Good Cannabis; HAP Princess Hotel; K-Wolf 98.1; Kinross; KMP Farm LLC; KTVF 11 Fairbanks; Lithia (Fairbanks Chevy GMC Buick); Mt. McKinley Bank; New York Life-Linda Hulbert; North Pole Veterinary; Northrim Bank; Pendergrast Dental; Playwright Marketing; Matt Raymond State Farm; Revive Medical Spa; Sani-Can; SBS Retirement; Seekins; Shannon & Wilson; Somers and Associates; Sourdough Transfer; Span Alaska; Ed Randolph State Farm; Tammy Randolph State Farm; Stew's Electric & Lighting; Stutzke Accounting; Subway; Tommy G’s Meat & Sausage; Usibelli Coal Mine Inc.; Walsh, Kelliher, & Sharp; and Wilson and Wilson CPAs.