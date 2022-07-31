The Alaska Peace Center celebrated its ninth Annual Peace Feast on Saturday, June 4, at Pioneer Park. We are so grateful to Safeway on College Road and Big Daddy’s BBQ for their generous and delicious donations toward our yearly BBQ potluck. In previous years, we were able to rely on an APC member to provide the free BBQ. This year, we are so grateful that Safeway and Big Daddy’s community support helped us fill that missing core of our potluck hospitality.
At the Alaska Peace Center Peace Feast, we celebrate and spotlight the many local organizations, businesses and individuals working for peace, justice and sustainability.