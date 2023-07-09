The Alaska Peace Center celebrated its 10th Annual Peace Feast on Saturday, June 3, at Pioneer Park (Alaskaland). We are so grateful to Big Daddy’s BBQ and Safeway on College Road for their community support, and generous and delicious donations toward our yearly potluck. The barbecue and baked chicken was enjoyed by all who attended. At the Alaska Peace Center Peace Feast, we celebrate and spotlight the many local organizations, businesses and individuals working for peace, justice and sustainability.
Thank you Big Daddy’s BBQ and College Road Safeway! And thanks to all the presenters, those who brought food, those who attended, and those who participated in any way to support their community.