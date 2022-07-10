Recently, while driving home from Harding Lake, a warning light appeared on my dashboard. I’m fairly conscientious with vehicle maintenance, but there are no guarantees in life. Luckily, I was only about 10 miles from North Pole, so I pressed on, planning to stop at the first available service station. I spied Expressway Auto and pulled in. Donnie Earls, Service Advisor, immediately came out to offer assistance. He added a quart of oil, which was the apparent cause of the warning light. He then checked my air filter and belts and attached the electronic diagnostic device to ensure there were no other problems. Finally, he topped off my windshield wiper fluid reservoir, and then declared I was good to go. Despite my insistence, he wouldn’t let me pay for the services, but told me to pass the good deed forward.
You saved my day Donnie. A million thanks aren’t adequate. I have already started telling people about this amazing business.
And, as promised, cookies are coming your way.