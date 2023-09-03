The Fairbanks North Star Borough Library and the Stars of Gold Readers co-hosted the third annual Kids Literacy Farmer’s Market on July 25. This free event encourages kids and families to read, enjoy books, learn about locally grown food and local organizations that support literacy. This event was a huge community effort and included local organizations that support families, 18 local farms, and many dedicated volunteers. Over 1,000 people attended and kids were able to take home books, literacy activities, and delicious local produce.
We would like to thank the many sponsors who made this event such a success: Kids Voting, BEST Homeschool, Big Brothers Big Sisters of AK, Fairbanks Children’s Museum, FNA, FNSB Emergency Operations, FNSB Parks and Rec, FNSB Soil and Water, FNSBSD, Folk School, Friends of North Pole Library, Ft. Wainwright Library, Gymnastics, Inc., Bright Beginnings, Guys/Gals Read, IDEA Homeschool, John Trigg Ester Library, Literacy Council, NAACP, North Star Imagination Library, LION, RCPC, Thread and United Way of Anchorage.