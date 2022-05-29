Thanks to the generosity of the Fairbanks community, the Lathrop High School Graduation After Party Celebration was a great success. It’s amazing how we come together to support our youth.
The Celebration Committee wants to thank the following businesses for their support: iHeart Radio, North Pole Animal Hospital, Odom Coca Cola of Alaska, Arctic Office Supplies, Mocha Dan’s, Great Harvest Bread Company, The Cookie Jar, Taylor’s Gold and Stones, Cold Spot Feeds, Glacier Grind, Plumbing and Pipefitting Union Local 375, Atta Boy Awards, Legacy Funeral Homes, Alcan Builders, Papa John’s Pizza, Big Daddy’s BarBQ, Bentley Mall, Arctic Sun Virtual Reality, Chena Hot Springs Resort, Bucko’s, Airport Gas and Oil, Splash N Dash, Mechanical Contractors, Power Transmission, Satterburg Law Offices, Mongold Allstate Insurance, Goldstar Longevity and Wellness, Ozimkoski Insurance, Fairbanks Emblem Club, Mt. McKinley Bank, Alaska Bowl Company, Pepsi Co., Team Cutters, Elements Salon, Golden Heart Utility, Gold Dredge #8, Riverboat Discovery, Everts Air, Seekins Ford, Fairbanks Central Labor Council, Wilson and Wilson CPAs, Denali State Bank, SBS Retirement, Dr. Todd Wentz, Tanana Chiefs Conference, MAC Federal Credit Union, Meyer and Company, Top of the World Sand, Law Offices of Rita Allee, VFW Veterans, Foundation Health Partners, Beaver Sports, Mom with a Measuring Cup, Alaska Fun Center, Banks Ale House, IBEW Local 1547, and all of the families and friends who made financial and/or food donations to help with the event, and the event volunteers who made sure everything ran smoothly.
We apologize if anyone was unintentionally left out of our list. Your efforts prove that it really does take a village to make those children in the village successful! The Lathrop community thanks you!