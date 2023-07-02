On behalf of the Fairbanks NAACP, I would like to give a big shout out to the Fairbanks community.
Your support and dedication to our annual Juneteenth made this year the biggest and best. Special thanks to all the suppliers and gift donation to our local business, your gifts were greatly appreciated. Special kudos to Seekins, Westmark, Safeway, Fred Meyers, Splash & Dash, Big Daddy’s, D. J. Styles, Costcos, Central Labor Council, Office Max, State Farm Shannon Fortune, Fairbanks Rotary, Alaska Legislature, Mayor Ward, Mayor Pruhs, Mayor Welch, OES, Midnight Sun Mason, and the Brothers of the Community and so many more. We had over 500 in attendance. Thanks to all.