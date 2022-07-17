A big thank you and heartfelt appreciation to the Fairbanks community for helping make the 2022 Hospice Plant Sale the most successful ever! Volunteers contributed over 1,400 hours and 73 donors to made this year’s sale such a huge success.
Special thanks to our super volunteers who worked many hours to make this year’s sale successful: Susan Burgess, Zuzanna Bobinski, Catherine Eagan, Pat Fox, Gail Gardener, Cathey Giacomazzi, Deborah Koons, Monte Landis, Susan McCarty, Georgene Nielsen, Becki Phipps, Fred Rohn, Dorothy Stella, Jane Vohden and Josie Wooding.
And the many other volunteers who helped nurture or plants. And to our many donors who contributed their extra plants, perennials, planters and gardening equipment.
A thanks to our major sponsors this year: Steve Larsen, Costco, Tanana Valley State Fair, Risse Greenhouse, Tammy and Ed Randolph, Kevin McKinley, Delia Vargas-Kretsinger, Dumpster Alchemy, and especially Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Foundation for assistance with general maintenance of the greenhouse and lots of snow plowing.
Extra Hospice plants were donated to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, the Door, Stone Soup Kitchen, Fairbanks Community Gardens, Unity Outreach Emergency Services, and the Tanana Valley State Fair.
Proceeds from the Hospice Plant sale are held in a designated fund and are available for the special needs of Hospice patients that are not otherwise covered or affordable for the patients.
Don’t forget to recycle your six-packs and pots by dropping them off at the Hospice Greenhouse, 2000 Turner St.