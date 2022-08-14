The Georgeson Botanical Garden Friends would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dave Lambert, owner of Lotto Alaska, for his generous donation to the garden. We have such a long list of garden projects waiting for funding; this generous donation will make such an incredible difference in the garden! Thank you, Dave!
Growing thanks and a garden
- Samantha Reynolds, Fairbanks
