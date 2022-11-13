Four amazing teams and generous donors joined together with one common goal — to redesign the visitation rooms at OCS for the children in care and their families!

Sponsored by Beacon Hill, who also led a visitation room makeover for the Anchorage OCS office in 2019 and led by Northern region Safe Families for Children supervisor Sabrina Owsley, planning quickly took off as community members eagerly joined in the efforts for the children in care.