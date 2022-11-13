Four amazing teams and generous donors joined together with one common goal — to redesign the visitation rooms at OCS for the children in care and their families!
Sponsored by Beacon Hill, who also led a visitation room makeover for the Anchorage OCS office in 2019 and led by Northern region Safe Families for Children supervisor Sabrina Owsley, planning quickly took off as community members eagerly joined in the efforts for the children in care.
Radiant Church, First Baptist Church of North Pole, True North Church and The Fairbanks Golden Heart Rotary Club each formed their own design teams to redesign one of the four visitation rooms, while the community reached out through donations from toys to couches.
The planning and preparation came to fruition on Nov. 5, as the teams filled the OCS office with toys, furniture and décor. Beacon Hill provided food, while OCS staff volunteered their time to allow the design teams to work tirelessly, decorating and breathing new life into the spaces. One design team even painted the conference room, as a personal gift to the OCS staff.
The community efforts were a huge success with results that far exceeded our hopes, as churches, business, and OCS staff all came together with one common goal-providing a comfortable space for the children in care to enjoy with their families. This is an outstanding example of how the Golden Heart City, cares for our own in tangible ways.