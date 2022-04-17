Ryan Middle School is sending out a round of applause to all of the community organizations that hosted our seventh grade community field trips. Thank you to Marlo’s Bakery, Simard Automotive, IBEW, Lavelle’s Bistro, The Morris Thompson Center, the downtown fire station, Hunter Elementary’s kindergarten and fourth grades, Barnette Magnet School’s kindergarten and first grades, and, last but not least, the Daily News Miner. Thank you for helping our students learn more about what Fairbanks has to offer!
Most Popular
Articles
- Eight-car collision leads to DUI arrest
- Neglect complaints prompt investigation at Loving Companions Animal Rescue
- Man accused of multiple child porn offenses worked in Fairbanks high schools
- 32-year-old man stabbed to death at Super 8 motel
- Long-delayed murder trial gets postponed to late May
- Fairbanks man sentenced to 18 months for 2019 CHSR assault
- A North Pole man could be the next 'American Ninja Warrior'
- The Fairbanks airport is proposed to be renamed as a tribute to Don Young
- With breakup nearing, an above average snowpack prompts warnings of potential flooding
- 40 wood bison arrive in Fairbanks, destined for the Lower Innoko-Yukon Rivers region
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.