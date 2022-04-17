Ryan Middle School is sending out a round of applause to all of the community organizations that hosted our seventh grade community field trips. Thank you to Marlo’s Bakery, Simard Automotive, IBEW, Lavelle’s Bistro, The Morris Thompson Center, the downtown fire station, Hunter Elementary’s kindergarten and fourth grades, Barnette Magnet School’s kindergarten and first grades, and, last but not least, the Daily News Miner. Thank you for helping our students learn more about what Fairbanks has to offer!

