Friends of SS Nenana would like to thank all involved with making Nenana days at Pioneer Park so successful and fun! Special thanks go to the Pioneer Pickers, Adrianna Parker for her donation of ice cream, Meagan Silva who donated hours of face painting and Lee Williams, manager of Pioneer Park. Thanks also to our wonderful supporters and donors and all that gave their time to help. We appreciate you all!
