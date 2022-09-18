Thank you to all who made the 2022 UAF Face-Off Club Cornhole Tournament a success. A special thank you goes to John Lorke and the Alaska Goldpanners for the use of Growden Field. Thanks to Anna Culley, James and Kim Watson, Bruce Cech, Barrie Greenfield, Jodi Baxter, Carey Wright, Teresa and Bev Clark for working the event. An extra special thank you goes to our sponsors: Aaron Plumbing & Heating, Keyes & Associates, New Horizons Daycare, Omni Logistics, Sani Can Fairbanks, Play-It-Again Sports, Konica Minolta, SBS Retirement Consultants, Keyes & Associates, Farthest North Outpost, Tommy G’s Meat and Sausage, Bentley Mall Safeway, Russ Knapp, the Bauer Family, the Largen family, E.T and RayAnne Robinson, Rich and Barb Tarkiainen, Pat Willson, Sharon Boko and the Watson family. And finally congratulations to our winners Aaron and Zach Seekins.
