Last summer 2021, I completed my Eagle Scout project at the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds. I sanded and painted two ends of the horse stalls green, with the help and donations of numerous community folks. Then we painted two cowboy murals over the green background. We created two new bulletin boards with Plexiglass to preserve them. Summer 2022, I had my Eagle Scout ceremony at Tanana Lakes. Mr. Buddy, at the fairgrounds, I appreciate you allowing me to do this project, as the livestock area of the fair is near and dear to me after my years with 4-H.
Thank you very much to Doug Congdon, owner of Congdon Construction, for donating the plywood and numerous other supplies to make this project happen. Thank you so much to Hoffer Glass for donating the large pieces of Plexiglass. Home Depot, I appreciate the paint! And of course, thank you to the my fellow Boy Scouts of Troop 78, friends and family: Adam Davis, David Minto, Will Poland, Josiah Sampson, Peyton Strickland, Frederich Bierer, Matthew Bierer, Austin Glaze, Adam Ridley, Jacob Ridley, Owen Stenberg, Stephen Lamper, Malachi Huntington, Riley Jenkins, Slater Jones, Jade Jones, Wade Jones, Robin Adkins, Carl Rayburn, Charla Rayburn, Prestyn Rayburn and Brooks Rayburn.